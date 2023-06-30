 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMiami MarlinsAnthony Bender

Anthony
Bender

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
  • Anthony-Bender.jpg
    Anthony Bender
    MIA Relief Pitcher #37
    Anthony Bender placed on 60-day IL by Marlins
  • Anthony-Bender.jpg
    Anthony Bender
    MIA Relief Pitcher #37
    Anthony Bender set to undergo Tommy John surgery
  • Anthony-Bender.jpg
    Anthony Bender
    MIA Relief Pitcher #37
    Marlins transfer Anthony Bender to 60-day IL
  • Anthony-Bender.jpg
    Anthony Bender
    MIA Relief Pitcher #37
    Anthony Bender set to undergo Tommy John surgery
  • Anthony-Bender.jpg
    Anthony Bender
    MIA Relief Pitcher #37
    Anthony Bender (elbow) hits 15-day injured list
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara