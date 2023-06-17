 Skip navigation
Mike
Borgonzi

Jets set to interview Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi on Wednesday
The Jets are set for meetings with multiple General Manager candidates on Wednesday.
Matt Nagy to interview with Jets on Wednesday
Chiefs arrive back in Kansas City 15 hours later than scheduled
Jets request interviews with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese
Tyreek Hill’s apparent refusal to play could trigger a contract showdown
Jets request interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi
Chiefs ‘laid down the sword’ vs. Broncos