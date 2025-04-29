Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: Cam Ward knows he has to earn respect of locker room

The Titans made quarterback Cam Ward the first overall pick of the draft last Thursday and that carries the expectation that he’ll be the starting for the team when they hit the field for the first week of the regular season.

For now, though, the Titans say that nothing has been settled. General Manager Mike Borgonzi said at a Monday press conference that “we’re not going to name any starters” at this point in the calendar, but added that he’s liked what he’s seen from the rookie in terms of stepping into the role already.

Ward was “on it pretty quick” when it came to greeting the team’s other draft picks and making his way around the Titans’ facility to make sure that he was starting to create relationships with the rest of the team.

“A lot of that, we talked with him before the draft, he has great awareness in terms of where he is at,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “He knows that stepping into an NFL locker room, he’s going to have to earn the respect of everybody in that locker room. First, building relationships with everyone on the team is a big part of it. But that’s one of the special things about him that we kind of learned through the process, that he has great awareness. And I think he knows he has to earn the respect of everyone here.”

The Titans will likely keep the competition open into the summer, but something will have to go very wrong for Ward to be anywhere but the starting lineup this fall. The work he’s doing now will help his chances of succeeding once things start to count.