Legal challenge to use of unclaimed funds for Browns stadium continues

The effort to build a new Browns stadium has encountered many obstacles. One of them will continue to linger.

Via Jessie Balmert of the Cincinnati Enquirer, a federal judge has declined to dismiss a legal challenge aimed at preventing Ohio from using unclaimed funds to partially finance the project.

The judge nevertheless denied a motion for preliminary injunction, which was aimed at blocking the first payment of unclaimed money as of January 1, 2026.

In all, $600 million will be devoted to the Browns stadium. Unless the pending lawsuit eventually prevails.

If the unclaimed funds faucet is eventually twisted shut, Ohio likely would dip into its ongoing windfall from sports betting to help pay for the Browns’ new stadium.