nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields will not practice Wednesday

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:09 PM

There will be plenty of reps for quarterback Brady Cook at Wednesday’s Jets practice.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced at his press conference that neither Tyrod Taylor nor Justin Fields will participate in the team’s first practice session of the week. Cook is the only other quarterback on either the active roster or the practice squad.

Glenn has not named a starter for this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Taylor was knocked out of last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins by a first-half groin injury. Fields was inactive for that game due to knee soreness, which left Cook to get his first NFL regular season action. The undrafted rookie was 14-of-30 for 163 yards and two interceptions.

Glenn said that running back Breece Hall will also miss practice with a sore knee. Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, and Khalil Herbert are the Jets’ other backs.