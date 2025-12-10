Jayden Daniels will not play this week after aggravating left elbow injury

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is sidelined once again.

After aggravating the same elbow he dislocated earlier this season in his return to action against the Vikings, head coach Dan Quinn announced in his Wednesday press conference that the quarterback has been ruled out for the Week 15 game against the Giants.

That means veteran backup Marcus Mariota is set to start another game.

Quinn noted that Daniels did not suffer structural damage to the elbow.

As for the rest of the season, Quinn noted that the team is not yet talking about shutting Daniels down.

“As far as what decisions are ahead, we haven’t gone down that road,” Quinn said, via JP Finlay of NBC 4 Washington. “He’s working really hard to get back with the guys.”

After winning AP offensive rookie of the year in 2024, Daniels’ 2025 has been marred by injury. He missed a pair of games earlier in the season with a knee injury before missing one game with a hamstring injury. He then came back to play the Week 9 game against Seattle, suffering his dislocated elbow.

That means Daniels has been able to play, at most, three consecutive games this season. He has had to miss time after making each of his last three starts.

In seven games this season, Daniels has completed 60.6 passes for 1,262 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mariota has completed 62.9 percent of his throws for 1,389 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025.