Texans expect to have better idea of Tank Dell’s availability later this spring

Wide receiver Tank Dell’s status was among the topics that Texans General Manager Nick Caserio addressed at a Monday press conference.

Dell has not played since suffering a severe knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season and Caserio said that the team expects to have a better idea of what he’ll be able to do moving forward once they’re deeper into their offseason program.

“With Tank, honestly, it’s probably day to day,” Caserio said. “We’ll see where he is — probably have a better idea as we get through the spring of what his availability is going to be in training camp. He’s been here pretty religiously since he’s been able to do more.”

Dell was a 2023 third-round pick and he had 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games before the knee injury. That production would be welcomed by the Texans offense, but Caserio said that the team isn’t going to wait around for more clarity before considering other options for the receiving corps.

“If there’s a receiver that we like, that we feel we want to add to the team, then we’re going to take them independent of what’s going on,” Caserio said. “In the end, the competition will sort itself out.”

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Justin Watson are also in the receiver room in Houston.