Doug Flutie, a former Philip Rivers teammate, once went nine years between NFL games

It’s been nearly five years since Colts quarterback Philip Rivers last played in the NFL, if/when he suits up and takes the field. He was still four years away from the record for a quarterback.

As noted when Tim Tebow was closing in on returning to the NFL in 2021 with the Jaguars, after not playing since 2012 with the Jets, Doug Flutie holds the all-time quarterback record with nine years between NFL appearances.

Flutie, drafted in 1985, had a CFL break from the NFL for nine years, leaving in 1989 and returning in 1998. Unlike Rivers, Flutie was still playing, well enough to get another NFL opportunity.

In 2004, Rivers and Flutie were teammates with the then-San Diego Chargers.

It’s still a very long break for Rivers, who’d also be the fourth oldest quarterback to start a game (behind only Tom Brady, Steve DeBerg, and Vinny Testaverde — with the ability to pass Testaverde for third in Week 18).

What does he have left? We may find out in only four days, if/when he starts for the Colts at Seattle.

If nothing else, it’s an unexpected eephus pitch in a season that has had plenty of curveballs.