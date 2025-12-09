Philip Rivers could become the third-oldest starting quarterback in NFL history

A day after his 44th birthday, Philip Rivers signed with the Colts’ practice squad today. It remains to be seen whether he’ll start for the Colts this season, but if he does, he could become the third-oldest starting quarterback in NFL history.

The oldest starting quarterback ever was Tom Brady, who was 45 years, 166 days old when he started the final game of his NFL career, a Buccaneers postseason loss to the Cowboys in January of 2023.

The second-oldest starting quarterback ever was Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years, 279 days old when he started the final game of his career, playing for the Falcons in 1998.

The third-oldest starting quarterback ever was Vinny Testaverde, who was 44 years, 26 days old when he started his final game, for the Panthers in 2007.

Rivers will be 44 years, 27 days old on the final day of the regular season. So if he starts for the Colts on that day, he’ll move ahead of Testaverde as the third-oldest quarterback in NFL history.