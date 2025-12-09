Philip Rivers signing with Colts practice squad

He’s actually doing it.

After retiring following the 2020 season, 44-year-old Philip Rivers is signing with the Colts’ practice squad after working out with the club on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Rivers, who is now a grandfather, has been coaching high school football in Alabama. Now he’s lacing up his cleats to see if he can help a squad that has seen several quarterback injuries in 2025.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2004 draft, Rivers has a lot of familiarity with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who served as his position coach and offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

At 8-5 with four games left, Indianapolis’ injury situation at quarterback has quickly become dire. With backup Anthony Richardson already out due to an orbital fracture suffered in a freak pregame accident, Daniel Jones went down on Sunday wiht a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Riley Leonard, the team’s true third-string QB, also suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that has put his availability for Week 15 in question.

Enter Rivers, who last played for the Colts in 2020, leading the team to an 11-5 record and a postseason appearance.

We’ll see if Rivers is available for Sunday, when the Colts head to Seattle to play the Seahawks.

Whether Rivers gets on the field will affect his candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rivers was named as one of 15 semifinalists for the class of 2026. His candidacy will reset if he signs to Indianapolis’ active roster.