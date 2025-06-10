Brian Callahan: L’Jarius Sneed has track record of success, has to prove it here

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s first season with the Titans ended after five games because of a quad injury and he’s also dealing with a knee injury that has kept him off the field this spring.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a Tuesday press conference that Sneed’s status isn’t expected to change during this week’s minicamp. Callahan was asked a short time later about how much the team can count on Sneed given his injury issues and his play when he was healthy enough to be on the field last year.

Callahan cited Sneed’s history as a reason to expect good play, but noted that the veteran has to actually show it in a Titans uniform.

“I think everything he’s shown us when he’s here has been fantastic,” Callahan said. “There’s a track record of success as well from what he has been as a player. He’s also got to prove that here. He hasn’t done that yet for us. There’s a little bit of that as well, like we’re waiting for him to show us the player that he’s been. He hasn’t reached that level of play for us, so we’re waiting for that opportunity to occur and I think he’ll be ready for it when it comes. His track record of success and what he’s been as a player is pretty well documented. We just need to get that version of him out here for us.”

Callahan said that the team is always open to adding players at corner because of how many a team needs over the course of a season and making a significant addition might signal some doubt that Sneed can be the player the Titans coveted when he was with the Chiefs.