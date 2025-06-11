Titans will take an extended road trip in the preseason

The Titans are holding training camp at home, but they are taking an extended road trip this summer.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports the team will hold three joint practices and two preseason games on an eight-day bonding trip.

The Titans will leave Nashville on Wednesday, Aug. 6 after practice for Tampa. They will practice against the Buccaneers in Tampa on Aug. 7 ahead of their preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Titans will fly to Atlanta after the game, take Aug. 10 off and then have a light practice on Aug. 11 at the Falcons’ practice facility. The teams then will hold joint practices Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 ahead of their preseason game Aug. 15.

“I wanted to go away for camp,” coach Brian Callahan said, via Kuharsky. “We looked at a couple different options. A lot of them just didn’t wind up making a ton of sense. . . . So, we were trying to figure out: How do we try to make training camp feel a little bit more like training camp? How do you find a way to get your team together? Because now a days, practice ends, the day is over at like 5:30, and they all go home. So, it’s more like preseason practice than it is like training camp. So, I was trying to find a way to manufacture a little of that training camp feeling with going on the road for two straight weeks.”

The Titans explored spending time in Napa or Newport Beach, California, or The Greenbrier in West Virginia. They couldn’t make the logistics work, settling on Tampa and Atlanta instead.

“There is nothing else to do but be together,” Callahan said. “That was the intent. How do I find a way in training camp to get our team together, change the scenery up, go against somebody else, deal with a little bit of adversity. You’re on the road. It’s not comfortable. You’re not familiar with your surroundings. How do we respond to that?”