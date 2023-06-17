 Skip navigation
NFLTennessee TitansChad Brinker

Chad
Brinker

Tennessee Titans Introduce Mike Borgonzi as New General Manager
Chad Brinker: I think our structure with Titans is unique, but it’s not abnormal
The Titans raised some eyebrows when they announced that president of football operations Chad Brinker would have control of the 53-man roster as they began their search to replace former General Manager Ran Carthon.
Mike Borgonzi: We’ll give Will Levis an opportunity, but will turn over every rock at QB
Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: I will pick the players, not a concern who has “final say”
Chad Brinker: Titans will look at everything, won’t pass on “generational talent” at No. 1
Titans hire John Fassel as their special teams coordinator
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Will Anderson knows the Texans need more home playoff games