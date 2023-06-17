Skip navigation
Tennessee Titans
Chad Brinker
CB
Chad
Brinker
Chad Brinker: I think our structure with Titans is unique, but it’s not abnormal
The Titans raised some eyebrows when they announced that president of football operations Chad Brinker would have control of the 53-man roster as they began their search to replace former General Manager Ran Carthon.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Chad Brinker
TEN
Titans won’t pass on generational talent at No. 1
Mike Borgonzi: We’ll give Will Levis an opportunity, but will turn over every rock at QB
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: I will pick the players, not a concern who has “final say”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Chad Brinker: Titans will look at everything, won’t pass on “generational talent” at No. 1
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Titans hire John Fassel as their special teams coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Will Anderson knows the Texans need more home playoff games
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
