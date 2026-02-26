Robert Saleh: I’m really looking forward to Will Levis being part of this team

When the Titans drafted Cam Ward at No. 1 overall last year, it was a clear signal that the club did not view Will Levis as their franchise quarterback.

Levis was poised to potentially be the team’s backup. But in July, Levis was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, shutting him down for all of 2025.

A second-round pick in 2023, Levis is entering the last year of his rookie contract. With 21 starts over his first two seasons, Levis does have valuable experience under his belt.

New head coach Robert Saleh was asked about his impressions of Levis during his press conference at the scouting combine this week.

“I just met him, I had a really good conversation with him the other day,” Saleh said. “My one exposure to him was back in ’24, we played him in Week 2. I do think he’s got tremendous talent, he’s tremendous size, tremendous arm strength. Again, I’m looking forward to [working with] him, and I’ll tell you guys the same thing I told him — just attack this offseason, have the best offseason of your life and compete your butt off and let’s see what happens. But I’m really looking forward to him being part of this football team.”

Given his former status as a starter, Levis has qualities Saleh says he’s looking for in a backup quarterback.

“You’re looking for a guy who can come in and win football games for you if something happens to the starter,” Saleh said. “A guy who’s going to be a tremendous — who’s going to support the starter, who is going to support his team, who will prepare like a starter. So you’re really looking for another starter.”

Levis started nine games as a rookie in 2023, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He followed that with 12 starts in 2024, completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.