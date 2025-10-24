Eddie George: Recent turmoil has set Titans back “at least a decade and maybe more”

Titans legend Eddie George probably won’t be getting an interview for his former team’s coaching job. (And he probably doesn’t care.)

George, who was interviewed by the Bears before getting the head-coaching job at Bowling Green, has been candid in his criticism of the impact of recent turnover and turmoil on the Titans’ franchise.

In an interview with Mike Organ of the Tennessean, George said that the revolving door has set the organization back “[a]t least a decade and maybe more.”

As it does with all dysfunctional NFL teams, the problems start at the top.

“What is the culture in the building?” George said. “I can speak to that because I know what it was like when I was there. We had a blueprint. We had an identity. What do you want to be that’s sustainable? I think that’s a question for [owner] Amy [Adams Strunk], the G.M. and the president, and then they have to find a coach they can be on the same page with. How are you going to build this out? How much time are you going to give this person? It’s not going to happen overnight.”

George is proving to be a competent football coach. Frankly, he should get an interview for the job, if only to learn more about how things were when he played for a team that made it to the Super Bowl. Those who have been responsible for the ongoing struggles would be wise not to be upset by his words but to take them to heart, and to act accordingly.