Lloyd Cushenberry “very optimistic” about playing Week 1 after torn Achilles

Center Lloyd Cushenberry was in the middle of his first season with the Titans when he suffered a torn Achilles.

While he was sidelined for the rest of 2024, he’s been getting back into form and may be able to start Tennessee’s season opener against Denver on Sept. 7.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it yet, but I am on track,” Cushenberry said this week, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Things are looking up, and I just have to take it one day at a time. This summer is going to be huge for me, getting back into football shape, and ready to go. But I’ll be back. I’ll be back soon.

“I am very optimistic about Week 1, and being out there, starting, and ready to go. My body will tell me if I’m ready, but I feel pretty good.”

Cushenberry added that he’s “close to being back, cleared and healthy and ready to go.”

If he is cleared for the start of the season, Cushenbery will take on his former team. The Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft and he started 57 games for the club over his first four seasons.