Dan Campbell: I’ll look at a lot of things, I don’t like being home for the playoffs

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he’ll be looking at everything in the organization as he evaluates what went wrong this season and how to turn things around in 2026.

Campbell said after the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention in Minnesota that he’s not happy with where things are and it needs to get better.

“I’m gonna be looking at a lot of things because I do not like being home for the playoffs and I know our guys don’t either,” Campbell said. “Whenever you lose it takes a village. Everybody’s involved, including myself. I’m always going to look at myself first.”

Campbell said he and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes will be spending a lot of time evaluating the roster.

“Brad and I will have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of things to look at,” Campbell said. “How do we improve? Because we need to improve.”

After winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, the Lions have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this year. Campbell doesn’t like it, and he knows it has to be an offseason of change.