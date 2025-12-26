Report: Michigan focuses search on Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

Michigan’s search for a new coach could be ending as abruptly as it began.

After multiple weeks with no clear indication as to the direction in which the school would go — and only nine days from the end of the NFL regular season and a potential open season on pro football coaches — Michigan reportedly has focused its search on Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Via ESPN.com, Whittingham “has emerged as the focus” of the search. A formal pitch to the powers-that-be is expected to be made on Friday. If they give their blessing to the hiring of a 66-year-old head coach, a deal could happen quickly.

And while Whittingham’s age shouldn’t be an impediment, Michigan may not want to turn the page on what interim coach Bill Poggi recently called “five years of a malfunctioning organization” by hiring a coach four years younger than the legendary Bo Schembechler was when he retired.

Whittingham coached Utah for 21 seasons, the same number Schembechler spent in Ann Arbor. Under Whittingham, the Utes went 177-88. In 1988, Utah was 13-0.

Whittingham announced recently that he’d be “stepping down” but not retiring. He has joked that he’s entering the “transfer portal.”

And he indeed may be. As long as the folks who fund the payroll approve.