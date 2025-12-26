Harrison Smith not ready to think about playing in 2026, decision will “handle itself”

The Vikings defense carried the team to a 23-10 win over the Lions on Thursday and the longest-tenured member of the unit had a big hand in the performance.

Safety Harrison Smith had a sack on the opening possession of the game and then set up a field goal by intercepting Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter. After the pick, it looked like Smith was going to throw the ball into the stands but he told reporters in the locker room that “I kind of want to keep the ball” while noting that he’ll be turning 37 early next year.

That birthday will come after Smith finishes his 14th season and the prospect of the safety’s future came up after the game. He was visibly emotional about what the support of fans has meant to him during a Netflix interview on the field and he was asked in the locker room if he thinks this season will be it for him.

“I can’t speak on that right now,” Smith said. “I’m a very much in the moment type of guy. I’m going to enjoy this with the guys I’ve gone to work with and enjoy my family and the holidays. That’ll handle itself when it does.”

If Smith does decide to call it a career, the Christmas performance will ensure that he goes out on a high note.