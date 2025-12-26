Dak Prescott still plans on playing in Week 18

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a lot of hits in Thursday’s win over the Commanders and said after the game that he’ll “probably wake up a little sore” on Friday.

The soreness resulting from the six sacks and 11 quarterback hits Washington dealt him on Thursday aren’t enough for him to change his tune on playing against the Giants in Week 18, however. Prescott said before this week’s game that he wanted to keep playing despite the Cowboys being out of the playoff race and he said the same in his postgame comments on Thursday.

“For sure, no question,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I love this game, I love any opportunity that I get to play it. That being said, if I get to go out there, I’m going to give it my best, prepare the same way, I’m going to be the same player that you guys know. I understand, the reasons why maybe not, and if I’m approached with that, I’ll handle that then.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer would be the person making the approach and he didn’t commit to anything on Thursday.

“It’s Christmas, I’m going to enjoy Christmas, man,” Schottenheimer said. “I’m going to have some eggnog and I’ll deal with that when I get looking back at the film.”

The Cowboys will finish the season at 8-8-1 if they beat the Giants and we’ll find out next week if that’s enough of a lure to send Prescott back out on the field.