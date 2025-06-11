Jeffery Simmons arrives at Titans’ minicamp 20 pounds lighter

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons spent the offseason away from the team facility, training on his own. Simmons showed up for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, and he arrived 20 pounds lighter.

It’s no wonder coach Brian Callahan didn’t worry about Simmons’ absence.

“I feel great,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I feel light on my feet, and I still feel very explosive.”

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson started a tradition last year of asking players who miss the offseason program to do up-downs upon their return. Simmons admits he was winded.

But he said it was “great” to be back with his teammates.

“It’s great to be back on the field with the guys, getting to work with the guys,” Simmons said. “It’s not always an easy decision, making the decision not to be here with your teammates, especially with a lot of new guys. . . . But I made that decision. It was a personal decision. But today was a good day, and I was glad to be back.”

Simmons is under contract in Tennessee through the 2027 season and he made his third Pro Bowl after the 2024 season.