Top News

Scott McLaughlin Barber IndyCar pole.jpg
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cheavlreaction_240427.jpg
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Scott McLaughlin Barber IndyCar pole.jpg
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cheavlreaction_240427.jpg
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
05:02
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Following a run of offensive players to begin the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu and Byron Murphy II were among the most notable defensive players picked in the first round.
Seahawks select ‘disruptive’ DT Murphy
Seahawks pounce on Byron Murphy at No. 16
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Four QBs taken in top 5 of NBC Sports collab mock draft
Seahawks remove photos from past teams, Pete Carroll’s slogans from team facility
Michael Penix Jr. pens open letter to all General Managers