NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Jerrell
MJ
Mike
Jerrell
05:02
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Following a run of offensive players to begin the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu and Byron Murphy II were among the most notable defensive players picked in the first round.
Mike Jerrell
SEA
Tackle
Seahawks take Findlay OT Mike Jerrell at pick 207
Seahawks select ‘disruptive’ DT Murphy
Seahawks pounce on Byron Murphy at No. 16
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2024 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Broncos trade up for QB, Bowers slides, Bills take surprise WR in Rogers’ final mock
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Four QBs taken in top 5 of NBC Sports collab mock draft
Connor Rogers
,
+2 More
Connor Rogers
,
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Seahawks remove photos from past teams, Pete Carroll’s slogans from team facility
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Michael Penix Jr. pens open letter to all General Managers
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
