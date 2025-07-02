Seahawks announce signing of free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin

The Seahawks made it official today that Shaquill Griffin is back in Seattle.

Griffin, a cornerback who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks, officially signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The Seahawks drafted Griffin in the third round in 2017 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and played in Seattle through 2020. For three of those seasons, Griffin was playing with his twin brother Shaquem Griffin, an inspirational player who made the NFL despite having his left hand amputated at age 4.

Since leaving Seattle after the 2020 season, Shaquill Griffin has spent time with the Jaguars, Texans, Panthers and Vikings. Last year in Minnesota, Griffin played all 17 games, with three starts. Now he’s back in Seattle, joining a cornerback group that includes returning starters Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe.

The Seahawks waived cornerback JT Woods to make room for Griffin on the roster.