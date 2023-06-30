Skip navigation
NFL
Chicago Bears
Nathan Peterman
Nathan
Peterman
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Nathan Peterman
CHI
Quarterback
#14
Nate Peterman back with the Bears for 2023
Nathan Peterman
CHI
Quarterback
#14
Nathan Peterman returns to Week 18 game vs. MIN
Tim Boyle
NYJ
Quarterback
#7
Boyle replaces Peterman, immediately throws pick
Justin Fields
CHI
Quarterback
#1
Justin Fields to sit in Week 18 against Vikings
Nathan Peterman
CHI
Quarterback
#14
Nathan Peterman to start for Bears in Wek 18
