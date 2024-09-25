Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats

All those who had Carolina (1-2) winning more games through three weeks of the season than Cincinnati (0-3), take a bow. Okay, its just one win, but that win puts the Panthers in the mix in the NFC South while the winless Bengals are already three games behind the first-place Steelers in the AFC North.

The Panthers struggled (to say the least) the first two weeks of the season. Bryce Young was benched prior to Week 3’s tilt against the Raiders in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. That change under center sparked Carolina’s offense and the Panthers rolled to a 36-22 win over Vegas.

Cincinnati has been greater than a touchdown favorite in two of their three games and yet remain winless. They have lost to the Patriots, Chiefs, and Commanders. The primary culprit seems to be a porous defense as the Bengals have seemingly gotten worse with each passing week allowing 16 in Week 1 to the Pats, 26 in Week 2 to the Chiefs, and 38 last week to the Commanders.

It is beyond a must-win for the Bengals, but it will not be easy as they face a team from Carolina who showed last week it is far more capable of competing week in and week out than the team that was outscored 73-13 the first two weeks of the season.

Lets dive into this Sunday afternoon matchup and find some angles to play.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers - Week 4

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Bengals vs. Panthers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-205), Carolina Panthers (+170)

Cincinnati Bengals (-205), Carolina Panthers (+170) Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-110)

Bengals -4.5 (-110) Total: 48.5

This line opened Bengals -5.5 and has moved towards Carolina BUT DraftKings is seeing 70% of the tickets written and 67% of the handle on Cincinnati.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) thinks the Game Total should start with a 5.

“If you’re going to tell me that the Panthers are going to get the quality of performance from their offensive line in Week 4 that they got in Week 3 and that they’re going to be able to have some success on the ground against this rush defense for the Bengals which is ranked 32nd out of 32 then I think that you can set up a pretty positive game state again for Andy Dalton...

The Bengals on a short week with so many questions to answer on defense…this is going to be a score and answer type game…my eye immediately went to the Total…you now have another week of practice for Tee Higgins and a passing game for the Bengals that should be able to get into the high 20s makes me think this Total should start with a 5. So over 48 for me is the hottest side here.”

Bengals vs. Panthers team stats, betting trends

Cincinnati is allowing 6.2yds/play overall

Carolina’s pass defense is allowing 7.2yds/throw

Cincinnati games have hit the Game Total OVER in 6 of their last 7 games

Carolina games have hit the UNDER in 8 of their last 9 home games

The Panthers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 at NFC South teams

Quarterback matchup for Bengals vs. Panthers

Carolina: Andy Dalton – the veteran threw for 319 yards last week in leading the Panthers to their first win of the season. He completed 70.3% of his passes including three for touchdowns without turning the ball over in the victory.

Andy Dalton – the veteran threw for 319 yards last week in leading the Panthers to their first win of the season. He completed 70.3% of his passes including three for touchdowns without turning the ball over in the victory. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow – Joe Cool has looked sharper and more like Joe Burrow with each passing week of the 2024 campaign. Last week in the loss to Washington, Burrow was 29-38 for 324 yards with 3 TDs.

Bengals vs. Panthers player news & injury updates

Carolina WR Adam Thielen was placed on IR Tuesday and is out for Sunday’s game

Carolina LG Damien Lewis (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Cincinnati OT Trent Brown (torn patellar tendon) was placed on IR Tuesday and is out for Sunday’s game. Injury was suffered during Monday night’s loss.

Cincinnati DE Myles Murphy (knee) was placed on IR Tuesday and is out for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

