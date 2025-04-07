 Skip navigation
Report: Texas WR Matthew Golden will attend the draft in Green Bay

  
Published April 6, 2025 09:12 PM

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden will attend the NFL draft in Green Bay later this month, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also reportedly will attend the draft.

Colorado’s top prospects, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, are not expected to be there.

Golden is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft and is projected as a first-round pick.

He made 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Texas last season. Golden spent his first two seasons at the University of Houston, where he made 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Golden ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.