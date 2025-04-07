DT Walter Nolen to visit Panthers, Bengals this week

One of the top defensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft will be making a couple of visits to teams this week.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Walter Nolen is set to visit with the Panthers on Monday. Nolen is scheduled to meet with the Bengals later in the week.

Nolen appeared in 35 games for Ole Miss over the last three seasons. He wrapped up his time by being voted to the All-America team in 2024 after posting 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Nolen also met with the Cowboys late last week and is widely projected to become a first-round pick later this month.