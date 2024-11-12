How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Chargers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals face Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Chargers game.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Cincinnati Bengals fell 35-34 in a nailbiter against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday. Baltimore was up 35-28 with 1:49 left on the clock, but Joe Burrow fired back, connecting with WR Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown with 0:38 remaining. Instead of kicking for the extra point, the Bengals attempted to go for the two-point conversion and missed the opportunity.

Burrow performed great on Thursday, completing 34-of-56 for 428 pass yards, 4 pass touchdowns, and no interceptions in the game. Chase caught 11 passes for 264 receiving yards—the second most of his career—and tied his career high of 3 receiving touchdowns. The 3-time Pro Bowler currently leads the league in receiving touchdowns (10), receptions (66), and receiving yards (981).

While the Bengals’ offense continues to thrive, defensive struggles have proven costly. Thursday’s loss was the fourth game of the season in which Cincinnati allowed over 35 points. After missing the playoffs last season, the Bengals will need to make adjustments quickly if they hope to make a push for the postseason this year.

LA Chargers:

The LA Chargers are currently in playoff position after a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. RB Gus Edwards led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 55 yards while Justin Herbert completed 14-of-18 pass attempts for 164 passing yards.

The Chargers continue to dominate on defense, ranking first in the league in scoring defense, allowing just 13.1 points per game. On Sunday, the defense recorded a season-high seven sacks, bringing their total to 18 sacks over the last three games.

Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams:

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Chargers:

When: Sunday, November 17

Sunday, November 17 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

