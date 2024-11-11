Justin Herbert has the most completions of any QB in his first five seasons

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s stats in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Titans were more steady than spectacular, but steady is working out really well for the player and the team.

Herbert was 14-of-18 for 164 yards and a touchdown and he also ran for a score in a win that moved the Chargers to 6-3 on the season. The 14 completions also moved Herbert, who has not thrown an interception since Week Two, past David Carr for the most completions by a quarterback in the first five seasons of his NFL career and gave head coach Jim Harbaugh reason to rhapsodize about him in his postgame press conference.

Harbaugh said he is changing the quarterback’s name to “Beast Herbert” before delving deeper into what Herbert means to the team.

“No quarterback has completed more passes in the first five years of an NFL career than Justin Herbert in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said. “That speaks to his greatness, and just to be around it every day is that’s what it feels like. Feels like you’re around greatness every single day with Justin Herbert, and there’s still a long way to go.”

Herbert dealt with an ankle injury early in the season, but that’s a distant memory given the way he’s played in recent weeks. Should he keep it up, he’ll likely find his name coming up in MVP conversations and that’s exactly what the Chargers were hoping to see when they decided to pair Harbaugh and Herbert this offseason.