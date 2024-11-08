Zac Taylor on going for two: We came here to win

Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn’t second-guessing his decision to go for two in the final minute of Thursday night’s 35-34 loss to the Ravens.

“Came here to win. Came here to win,” Taylor said when asked why he decided to go for the unsuccessful two-point conversion.

When the Bengals initially lined up for the two-point conversion, Joe Burrow called out some signals but ultimately called timeout before the play clock ran down. Taylor said the Bengals were just trying to get a free yard by drawing the Ravens offside and knew they were going to call the timeout.

The Bengals have now lost two heartbreakers to the Ravens, by one point on Thursday night and in overtime in Week Five. Taylor acknowledged how tough it is to lose like that to a division rival twice.

“It’s sickening that this has happened twice to us,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to find a way to close out these games. . . . We’ve just got to figure out a way to make that last play to win the game.”

The loss dropped the Bengals to 4-6 on the season, and Taylor said that doesn’t reflect what kind of team he has.

“We’ve got a good football team,” Taylor said. “Our record doesn’t yet show that.”