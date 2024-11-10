Chargers handle Titans, improve to 6-3 with 27-17 victory

The Chargers had little trouble with the Titans on Sunday, improving to 6-3 with a 27-17 victory over the AFC South club.

Los Angeles started a little slowly on offense, scoring a pair of field goals in the red zone. But then the Chargers took a 13-7 lead with Justin Herbert’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and didn’t look back.

While Tennessee narrowed Los Angeles’ advantage to 13-10 with Nick Folk’s 27-yard field goal, Quentin Johnston caught a 16-yard touchdown to give his club a 20-10 lead. Then running back Hassan Haskins punched it in from 1-yard out to cap an 11-play, 95-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to effectively put the game away.

Herbert finished the game an efficient 14-of-18 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown.

With 145 yards rushing, the Chargers spread the wealth. Gus Edwards finished with 55 yards on 10 carries, J.K. Dobbins had 50 on 15 carries, and Herbert had 32 on nine attempts with his TD.

On the other side, the Titans didn’t have any turnovers but couldn’t sustain drives. The club started the day with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis — who was returning from a shoulder injury — to receiver Calvin Ridley. But the team did not get into the end zone again until there were just 49 seconds left, as Levis found Ridley for a 15-yard score.

Levis ended the game 18-of-23 for 175 yards with two touchdowns. Ridley caught five passes for 84 yards with two TDs.

Now with six wins in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, the Chargers will host the Bengals for a significant AFC matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The 2-7 Titans will host the 7-2 Vikings next Sunday.