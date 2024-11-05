How to watch Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans game.

Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions enter Week 10 with their longest winning streak since the 2010-2011 season. Jared Goff and the Lions secured their sixth straight win last Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-14 on the road. Goff completed 18-of-22 for 145 passing yards and a touchdown. The veteran quarterback, who signed a four-year $212 million extension with Detroit in May, has had a remarkable season. Goff has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 7 of the last 8 games this season and currently has 1,840 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, and just 4 interceptions. Goff also leads the league with a 74.9 % completion percentage.

With an average of 32.3 points per game, the Lions currently have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each boast 7 rushing touchdowns this season, while WR Amon-Ra St.Brown leads the team with 48 receptions, 464 receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns.

Should Lions make big trade before deadline? The Dan Le Batard Show crew debates whether or not the Detroit Lions should put all of their chips on the table and trade serious assets to acquire a player or players before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Houston Texans:

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are coming off a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets in Week 10. The team has dropped two of their last three match ups amid Stroud’s recent struggles. In last Thursday’s loss, Stroud was sacked a career-high 8 times and completed a career-low 36.7 % of his passes. Over the last three games, the second-year NFL quarterback, who was last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, has posted the fewest passing yards, touchdowns, and the worst passer rating of his career in any three-game stretch.

Despite these recent struggles, the Texans remain atop the AFC South.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans:

When: Sunday, November 10

Sunday, November 10 Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

