Dan Campbell: I believe we can beat anybody in the league

The Lions are 7-1 and in control of the NFC North after victories over the Vikings and the Packers the past three weeks. They look like the best team in the NFC if not the NFL.

The Lions’ victories have come against teams with a cumulative record of 30-29.

“I feel like we can beat anybody in the league,” Campbell said Monday, via Paula Pasche of lionslowdown.com.

The Lions rank first in points on offense and tied for fifth in points on defense. They have lost their best defensive player in Aidan Hutchinson for the season but are expected to make at least one move for an edge rusher before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Campbell credited defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the team’s efforts on defense.

“We’ve lost eight significant players on defense, and we continue to rise up,’’ Campbell said. “There are things we are not as good at overall, but yet there are things that matter to getting off the field defensively and limiting points that we’re damn good at. That’s the most important thing about playing defense. We’ve earned what we’ve got so far.’’

Sunday was the Lions’ first outdoor game, and they won in the wind and the pouring rain. They have only two outdoor games remaining, playing at Chicago and San Francisco on back-to-back weeks in December.

“I really believe we can play anywhere in any type of element. We can play indoors with a big crowd, we can play if it’s COVID season again and nobody is there,’’ Campbell said. “I just think that’s how we are, that’s how this team is, that’s the type of guys we have, that’s the type of coaches we have. That’s part of our culture, that’s part of our identity.’’