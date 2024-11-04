Lions win big on rainy day in Green Bay

No matter the opponent, the Lions keep winning big.

Today it was the Packers at a wet and rainy Lambeau Field, in a game that was expected to be one of Detroit’s toughest tests. But the game didn’t turn out that way.

The Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime, expanded it to 24-3 on their first possession of the third quarter, and then took their foot off the gas for the rest of the second half and won 24-14.

The Packers actually out-gained the Lions by more than 100 total yards, but the Lions were in control throughout the game.

A major question facing the Packers is that Jordan Love continues to look like he’s struggling with his knee and groin injuries, and the Packers’ offense has actually played worse this season with Love in the lineup than it has with backup Malik Willis. The Packers need to get their offense fixed. At 6-3 they’re very much still contenders, but the way they’re playing right now isn’t good enough to beat the best teams in the league.

The Lions are playing well enough to beat anyone. At 7-1 they have the best record in the NFC, the inside track for home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and a great chance at the first Super Bowl in franchise history.