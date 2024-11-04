 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions win big on rainy day in Green Bay

  
Published November 3, 2024 07:22 PM

No matter the opponent, the Lions keep winning big.

Today it was the Packers at a wet and rainy Lambeau Field, in a game that was expected to be one of Detroit’s toughest tests. But the game didn’t turn out that way.

The Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime, expanded it to 24-3 on their first possession of the third quarter, and then took their foot off the gas for the rest of the second half and won 24-14.

The Packers actually out-gained the Lions by more than 100 total yards, but the Lions were in control throughout the game.

A major question facing the Packers is that Jordan Love continues to look like he’s struggling with his knee and groin injuries, and the Packers’ offense has actually played worse this season with Love in the lineup than it has with backup Malik Willis. The Packers need to get their offense fixed. At 6-3 they’re very much still contenders, but the way they’re playing right now isn’t good enough to beat the best teams in the league.

The Lions are playing well enough to beat anyone. At 7-1 they have the best record in the NFC, the inside track for home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and a great chance at the first Super Bowl in franchise history.