PFT’s Week 10 2024 NFL power rankings

  
Published November 5, 2024 09:22 AM

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 7-1): A convincing outdoor win helps make the case for not having to play outdoors in the postseason.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 8-0): At what point do we start talking about them running the table?

3. Bills (No. 4; 7-2): The best teams win when it feels for most of the game like they’re going to lose.

4. Commanders (No. 6; 7-2): Another big test comes this weekend, when the Steelers come to town.

5. Ravens (No. 8; 6-3): They’re unstoppable when they play like they did against the Broncos. Can they keep it going?

6. Steelers (No. 7; 6-2): The next nine games have plenty of challenges, starting with the Commanders and the Ravens.

7. Eagles (No. 9; 6-2): Saquon’s backward hurdle should be the model for the NFL’s version of a Heisman Trophy.

8. Vikings (No. 10; 6-2): With three winnable road games, they have a chance to keep pace with the Lions.

9. Packers (No. 3; 6-3): The bye comes at a perfect time, because Jordan Love isn’t inclined to not play, even if he shouldn’t.

10. Falcons (No. 11; 6-3): A three-team race became a two-team race became a potential clinch of the NFC South by December 1.

11. Texans (No. 5; 6-3): In the first of three straight prime-time games, the Texans weren’t ready for their closeup.

12. Cardinals (No. 14; 5-4): They’ve quietly become the team to beat in the NFC West.

13. 49ers (No. 12; 4-4): With Christian McCaffrey returning, there’s still time for the 49ers to make a run.

14. Chargers (No. 18; 5-3): Jim Harbaugh turns around bad teams better than anyone.

15. Broncos (No. 13; 5-4): In Baltimore, they got a look at how far they have to go in order to be a great team. And they need to forget all about it.

16. Rams (No. 20; 4-4): Matthew Stafford would love another chance to go back to Detroit in the playoffs.

17. Buccaneers (No. 15; 4-5): When they get Mike Evans back, things will be different.

18. Bengals (No. 22; 4-5): Thursday night’s visit to Baltimore will say plenty about whether they can turn it around.

19. Seahawks (No. 16; 4-5): 3-0 feels like forever ago.

20. Bears (No. 17; 4-4): The Hail Mary hangover lingered longer than it should have.

21. Colts (No. 19; 4-5): Anthony Richardson might be getting another chance to tap out, soon.

22. Jets (No. 30; 3-6): It apparently takes two quarters for cayenne pepper and water to kick in.

23. Cowboys (No. 21; 3-5): Jerry’s grift is becoming gradually exposed.

24. Browns (No. 24; 2-7): “No Ws were eaten in the playing of this game.”

25. Dolphins (No. 26; 2-6): Remember when Stephen Ross declared this team to be ready to win a Super Bowl?

26. Jaguars (No. 27; 2-7): Have the Bill Belichick backchannels already begun?

27. Giants (No. 28; 2-7): Make the Giants Gabbagool Again!

28. Raiders (No. 29; 2-6): The Raiders might end up calling a temp agency to round out the coaching staff.

29. Titans (No. 31; 2-7): Titans, don’t blow your chance to draft a franchise quarterback.

30. Patriots (No. 25; 2-7): Will Jerod Mayo be one and done?

31. Panthers (No. 32; 2-7): Chances are this is temporary.

32. Saints (No. 23; 2-7): Lose to the worst team in the league, become the worst team in the league.