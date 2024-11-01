 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud: We got embarrassed on Thursday night

  
Published November 1, 2024 07:26 AM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has experienced a fair amount of success since entering the league as the second overall pick in 2023, but his games against the Jets have not been on that list.

Stroud was injured in a loss to the team as a rookie and he got pounded again in a 21-13 loss on Thursday night. Stroud was sacked eight times and completed 11-of-30 passes against a team that lost five straight games heading into the matchup, which he called a warning to “tighten the ship” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“To come out here on a prime-time game and get embarrassed, that is never fun,” Stroud said. “We have to be better in a lot of areas, and that starts with me. There’s plays I got to make, throws I got to make. Times I gotta sit in the pocket and just trust my guys. I point the finger at me and realize I got to be better as a football player. If we want to win, this is not the recipe for it.”

Stroud talked about needing to get the ball out faster when discussing the pass protection, but those issues have been in place all season and they’re something the Texans need to iron out if they’re going to have the kind of success they hope for this season.