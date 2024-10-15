How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers game.

New York Jets:

The New York Jets lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Aaron Rodgers completed 23-of-35 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Garrett Wilson, who caught eight passes for 107 yards in the loss. WR Allen Lazard made six catches for 114 yards.

Sunday marked the Jets’ first game under Jeff Ulbrich as interim head coach. Having served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2021, Ulbrich entered this role without any prior head coaching experience.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh last Tuesday after the team’s Week 5 loss against the Vikings. Saleh, who was in his fourth season in New York, concluded his tenure with a 20-36 record.

The New York Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010—that is the longest active playoff drought both in the league and in franchise history. Jets team owner Woody Johnson is determined to turn that around and says the organization wants “to bring a lot of change this week”.

What Rodgers’ body language indicated against Buffalo:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 4-2 with a 32-13 win against the Raiders on Sunday, putting an end to their two-game losing streak. RB Najee Harris finished with 14 carries for a season-high 106 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown—his first of the season. QB Justin Fields completed 14-of-24 for 145 passing yards and added a season-high 59 rushing yards, along with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Russell Wilson, who signed with the Steelers in March and was named the starting quarterback entering the season, has yet to make his debut due to a calf injury. However, that can change this Sunday according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Russ proved his health last week and we’re looking hard at it this week, Tomlin said. “It is up for consideration.”

How to watch New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Sunday, October 20

Sunday, October 20 Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

