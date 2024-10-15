Woody Johnson: Jets want to bring a lot of change this week

Jets owner Woody Johnson is eager to see his team win, and win this year.

Johnson spoke to reporters at the league meeting shortly after news broke that the Jets will be acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Raiders, and he indicated that more moves could be coming, with a goal of changing the Jets’ fortunes in a hurry.

“We want to bring a lot of change this week. Unfortunate about the game last night, missing those kicks, but it was a competitive game,” Johnson said of Monday night’s 23-20 loss to the Bills in which the Jets missed two short field goals.

Johnson wouldn’t directly confirm the Adams trade, which has not been formally announced, but he acknowledged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be glad to reunite with Adams.

“We know that they played together. Yeah, I mean I think anybody would be interested,” Johnson said. “He adds to the running game, he opens up everything. Particularly having that relationship with the quarterback is very important.”

Asked if he’s all-in on doing everything he can to win now, Johnson told Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, “I am doing absolutely everything. Everything.”

Johnson acknowledged there are still too many mistakes and penalties but said he believes the Jets are building a winner.

“I expect all of those things to improve, pretty dramatically,” Johnson said. “Based on what I saw yesterday I think we’re starting in a new direction.”

At 2-4, the Jets need to turn that new direction into wins, in a hurry.