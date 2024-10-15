 Skip navigation
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Raiders agree to trade Davante Adams to Jets

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:14 AM

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers will be reunited.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders have agreed to trade Adams to the Jets on Tuesday.

Las Vegas will receive a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-round pick based on Adams’ individual performance.

Adams, 31, spent eight seasons with the Packers playing with Rodgers. He led the league with 18 touchdowns in 2020, as Green Bay went 13-3 and Rodgers won MVP.

A three-time, first-team All-Pro, Adams has recorded 890 career catches for 10,990 yards with 96 touchdowns.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Adams has appeared in just three games so far this season. He’s caught 18 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown.

Now, the saga between Adams and the Raiders has come to an end, with the receiver heading to the East Coast to reunite with his old quarterback.