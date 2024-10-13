Steelers improve to 4-2 with win over Raiders

The Raiders switched quarterbacks this week, going from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell, but to the Steelers’ defense it didn’t matter.

Pittsburgh kept the Las Vegas offense in check all day, and the Steelers’ running game was too much for the Raiders’ defense, as the Steelers won an easy one, 32-13.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields ran more effectively than he passed, but he did enough to march the Steelers’ offense down the field all day. Steelers running back Najee Harris also had a big game. It wasn’t all good news for the Steelers’ offense, as Steelers center Zach Frazier suffered an ankle injury during the game, but Mike Tomlin has to be pleased with the way his team is playing, and Fields seems to have done enough to keep Russell Wilson on the bench.

O’Connell played well enough for the Raiders that he’ll probably keep the starting job, but neither he nor Minshew appears to be able to do much with this Raiders offense. The loss drops the Raiders to 2-4, and they look like they’re in for a long season.

The Steelers have improved to 4-2, and they look like playoff contenders in the AFC. Today they had their most dominant win of the season.