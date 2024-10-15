Aaron Rodgers: I’m excited, Davante Adams is a phenomenal player and dear friend

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in a bad mood after Monday night’s loss to the Bills, but his mood changed when he got a call after the game from Davante Adams to let him know they’re going to be teammates again.

Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that Adams called him late last night to let him know the trade was in the works. News broke hours later that the Jets are trading a conditional draft pick to the Raiders for Adams.

“Obviously, I’m really excited,” Rodgers said. “He’s a phenomenal player and a dear friend.

Adams joined the interview briefly and indicated that his hamstring injury will not be an issue going forward.

“I’m feeling great,” Adams said. “I’ll be able to roll.”

Rodgers and Adams had some great seasons together in Green Bay, but they’re older now and neither has been playing up to his All-Pro standards so far this season. The Jets are eager to win now, however, and they’re hoping Rodgers and Adams together can make it happen.