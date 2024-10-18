 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson: Confidence is there, I’m more myself physically

  
October 18, 2024

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not named a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Jets, but all signs have pointed to Russell Wilson getting the nod for the first time this season.

Wilson spent the offseason and preseason as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, but a calf injury knocked him out before Week One and Justin Fields has started the first six games of the season. On Thursday, Wilson said he’s “preparing to get ready to go” and that his “confidence is there” after the extended time on the bench to kick off his first year in Pittsburgh.

“I’m more myself physically, being up and running and all that stuff, so I feel good,” Wilson said in a press conference.

Wilson was asked if he feels he has something to prove after two down years in Denver and what he called a “disappointing” start to this season.

“I think every time you step between the white lines, you’re proving something,” Wilson said. “You’re proving who your team is as a group, who we are as a team. That’s the focal point.”

Wilson said he thinks Fields has “done a great job” and that “the best thing for us is just focusing on winning this week, nothing else down the road” when it comes to which role the quarterbacks will be playing in the future. Assuming Wilson does get the nod, his performance will have a lot to do with what happens on that road.