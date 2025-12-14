49ers rolling, with 14-3 lead on Titans

The 49ers are dominating the Titans, as they should, with a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Christian McCaffrey scored the team’s latest touchdown on a 1-yard run to complete a seven-play, 70-yard drive.

Jauan Jennings scored the 49ers’ first touchdown on a 4-yard reception from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers have outgained the Titans 138 to 86 thus far.

Purdy is 7-of-9 for 104 yards with a touchdown, and McCaffrey has seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle has three catches for 56 yards.