How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game: Time, Date, TV channel, streaming information

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and preseason action wraps up this weekend with an appearance from a top 2024 NFL draft pick and a matchup of new head coaches when the New England Patriots visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Coverage beings at 8pm ET, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Sunday’s game looked to feature 2024 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels of the Commanders taking on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye of the Patriots, until Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (who took over after Ron Rivera’s firing at the end of last season) announced Friday that he’d seen enough of Daniels preseason play (Quinn had said earlier in the week that he already felt good enough about what he’d seen from the LSU product to name him the team’s starter). Meanwhile, new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Friday that Jacoby Brissett would start the game, with Maye also seeing action.

“Jacoby [Brissett] is going to start the game off,” Mayo said. “Drake will play as well. Joe [Milton II] will play as well. Now, you guys can sleep. Bailey [Zappe] will play. We do have some players dealing with small things that probably won’t play and get ready for the regular season — some of our proven players.”

For New England, 2024 will be an effort to right the ship after finishing last season 4-13, their worst record since the 1992 season. The Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick at the end of the 2023 season, with Mayo, a former Patriot linebacker and former Belichick assistant coach, taking over.

The Commanders also finished 2023 with a 4-13 record. Both Washington and New England are also coming off preseason losses, with the Patriots falling to the Eagles 14-13 and the Commanders losing 13-6 to the Dolphins. Sunday will be the final preseason game for both teams before regular season competition commences in September.

How to watch Patriots vs Commanders NFL Preseason Game

Date: Sunday, August 25th

Time: 8pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

TV Network: NBC

When does the 2024 NFL regular season start?

The 2024 NFL regular season begins with the Kickoff Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, September 5th at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Week One: Rams at Lions

Week One: Peacock Exclusive game in São Paulo between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles

Week Two: Bears at Texans

Week Three: Chiefs at Falcons

Week Four: Bills at Ravens

Week Five: Cowboys at Steelers

Week Six: Bengals at Giants

Week Seven: Jets at Steelers

Week Eight: Cowboys at 49ers

Week Nine: Jaguars at Eagles

Week 10: Lions at Texans

Week 11: Colts at Jets

Week 12: Eagles at Rams

Week 13: 49ers at Bills

Week 14: Chargers at Chiefs

Week 15: Packers at Seahawks

Week 16: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Week 17: Dolphins at Browns

Week 18: TBD

Note: The slate is subject to change via flex scheduling procedures, which allow for up to two changes to the schedule from Week Five to Week 10. The league can change any games from Week 11 to Week 17, with those moves made no later than 12 days in advance.

How do I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

You can stream NFL games and year-round coverage of your favorite players and teams on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will there be any exclusive NFL games on Peacock

Peacock will be home to the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil, available exclusively to Peacock subscribers. The game will take place at 8:15pm ET on Friday, September 6. The game will also be available through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through the local affiliates in the home and away team markets.

