Jayden Daniels will not play in final Commanders preseason game

  
Published August 23, 2024 01:20 PM

The next game action for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will come in the first week of the regular season.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced earlier this week that he has seen enough of Daniels to make him the team’s starter and he said on Friday that he’s seen enough of him in the preseason altogether. Daniels will not play against the Patriots in Sunday’s preseason finale.

Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, Sam Hartman, and Trace McSorley are the other quarterbacks on the 90-man roster in Washington.

The Commanders will open the regular season in Tampa on September 8 and that will mark the start of Daniels’s run in the lineup. The team will be hoping it is the first of many good days the second overall pick in this year’s draft will have in their uniform.