All Scores
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Wild Card game

  
Published January 10, 2025 09:30 AM

It’s the Washington Commanders vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend thriller on NBC and Peacock. Both teams enter Super Wild Card Weekend with momentum. After winning its last five games, Washington boasts the longest active win streak of any playoff team. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay, making its fifth straight playoff appearance after clinching its fourth consecutive NFC South title, won six of its final seven games of the season.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Commanders vs Buccaneers game.

Washington Commanders:

Washington’s last playoff appearance was cut short in 2020, with a 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. However, under new head coach Dan Quinn, who has guided the team to its most wins since 1991, Washington is poised to rewrite its story.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a phenomenal rookie season. Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels leads all rookies in passer rating (100.1) and completion percentage (69.0). He also ranks second among all quarterbacks in rushing yards (891), with Daniels being the only quarterback to actually lead his team in rushing this season.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has been instrumental in making clutch plays late in games. Twelve of his touchdown passes have come in the fourth quarter and overtime—the most by any rookie in NFL history. Now, Daniels looks to lead the Commanders to their first playoff win in 20 years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield, in his second year with the Buccaneers, is having the most productive season of his NFL career. He has set career highs in passing touchdowns (41), passing yards (4,500), completion percentage (71.4%), and rushing yards (378).

Sunday’s game marks the third time Mayfield is leading his team to the playoffs, having previously made appearances with the Browns in 2020 and with Tampa Bay last season. Mayfield is undefeated in his two Wild Card starts, finishing both games with a passer rating over 115.0.

In last year’s playoff run, Tampa Bay defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card round but was ultimately eliminated by the Lions in the Divisional Round. Mayfield threw for a total of 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in those two games, averaging 343 passing yards per game.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

  • When: Sunday, January 12
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Top Impact Players - Commanders vs Buccaneers:
Top impact players: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the players to watch in the Commanders-Buccaneers Wild Card matchup, including Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans.

How can I watch the NFL on Peacock?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.