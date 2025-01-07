PFT’s final 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 4; 15-2): They have the inside track to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

2. Chiefs (No. 1; 15-2): They kept the Bengals out — but they let the Broncos in.

3. Bills (No. 2; 13-4): They traded a franchise record for wins for keeping the Pats from getting the No. 1 overall pick.

4. Eagles (No. 5; 14-3): The Jalen Hurts concussion situation is becoming a concern as the playoffs start.

5. Vikings (No. 3; 14-3): Was it a car hitting a pothole or a chariot becoming a pumpkin moment for Sam Darnold?

6. Ravens (No. 6; 12-5): Will the playoffs end differently this time for Lamar Jackson and company?

7. Commanders (No. 7; 12-5): They’ve come a long way from the team that lost in Tampa to start the season.

8. Chargers (No. 9; 11-6): Another Harbaugh Bowl remains possible.

9. Packers (No. 8; 11-6): They played to win, lost Christian Watson, and have to worry about both quarterbacks.

10. Broncos (No. 12; 10-7): They’ll give anyone they face in the playoffs fits.

11. Rams (No. 10; 10-7): Sean McVay chose resting key players over avoiding a rematch with the Vikings.

12. Buccaneers (No. 13; 10-7): When everything is clicking, they’re very hard to beat.

13. Steelers (No. 11; 10-7): Russell Wilson’s future might be tied to whether he can beat the Ravens.

14. Texans (No. 14; 10-7): The best team in the NFL’s worst division gets a chance to prove it belongs.

15. Bengals (No. 16; 9-8): They only have themselves to blame for missing the postseason.

16. Seahawks (No. 17; 10-7): Will they stick with Geno Smith?

17. Falcons (No. 15; 8-9): The more things change, the more they stay the same.

18. Colts (No. 20; 8-9): Can they change the culture without making major changes to management?

19. Cardinals (No. 21; 8-9): They’re improving. How much more can they improve in the coming offseason?

20. Dolphins (No. 18; 8-9): Tua’s big contract is looking like a massive mistake.

21. Cowboys (No. 19; 7-10): The no-NFC-Championship streak turns 30.

22. 49ers (No. 22; 6-11): How different will this team look the next time it suits up?

23. Bears (No. 24; 5-12): The next hire might be the most important one they’ve made in years.

24. Panthers (No. 27; 5-12): They’ll be the trendy pick to not miss the playoffs; they’re on a seven-year no-postseason streak.

25. Jets (No. 28; 5-12): It will soon be easier to list who they’re not interviewing to be the next coach.

26. Saints (No. 23; 5-12): Will a new coach also mean a new quarterback?

27. Raiders (No. 25; 4-13): Imagine how much better Brock Bowers’s numbers would have been with better quarterback play.

28. Patriots (No. 30; 4-13): In Mike Vrabel vs the field, take Vrabel.

29. Jaguars (No. 26; 4-13): Without a new G.M., it’ll be hard to hire the best possible head coach.

30. Titans (No. 31; 3-14): From No. 1 overall seed to No. 1 overall pick, in only two years.

31. Giants (No. 32; 3-14): On the same day John Mara made it clear the coach and G.M. will be back, he also made it clear that they enter 2025 on the hot seat.

32. Browns (No. 29; 3-14): Apparently, it was Ken Dorsey who refused to bench Deshaun Watson.