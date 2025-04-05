 Skip navigation
Trey McBride: No pressure due to extension, will keep doing things the same way

  
Published April 5, 2025 01:04 PM

Trey McBride’s approach to his first three NFL seasons worked out well enough for the Cardinals to make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, so he’s not planning to change anything in Year Four.

McBride signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension this week and said it was “crazy overwhelming” to be in this position so early in his NFL career. McBride went from a 29-catch rookie season to catching 192 passes for 1,971 yards over the last two seasons and said he did so because he “kept my head down and I kept grinding.”

McBride also said he thinks he’s just “scratching the surface” of what he’ll be able to accomplish in the NFL and that he doesn’t feel any added pressure to make good on that prediction.

“I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don’t expect any pressure now,” McBride said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I’m just going to continue to do what I’ve done, continue to put the work in, and everything really does take care of it. So, if you just do the right thing, you work hard, and everything will take care of it.”

McBride’s big 2024 season helped the Cardinals improve by four wins and the hope in Arizona is that they’ll keep on rising along with the tight end.