Dolphins LT Terron Armstead retires

The Dolphins fully expected it. And it’s now official.

Left tackle Terron Armstead has retired, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A third-round pick of the Saints in 2013 out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Armstead spent nine years in New Orleans and three in Miami. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2018.

Armstead started 15 games for the Dolphins in 2024. They’ll now need a new left tackle. Patrick Paul, a second-round pick in 2024, becomes a strong in-house possibility. The Dolphins could also look to beef up the position in the draft.

Armstead was under contract through 2026. The Dolphins could delay processing the retirement until after June 1. That would split the cap charge between the next two seasons, with $7.316 million hitting the books this year and $10.732 million applying to 2026.

Even though Armstead is gone, the guys who remain should take his words to heart. Asked during Super Bowl week about internal claims that the team had been soft, Armstead said this: “I think we need more of an edge, more of an attention to detail and the small things. The word soft makes me cringe. I’ve never been associated with the word so it’s hard to even talk about.”

He’s no longer associated with the Dolphins. So if the concerns about the team being soft remain, they won’t be sticking to him.