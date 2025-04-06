 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead retires

  
Published April 5, 2025 09:00 PM

The Dolphins fully expected it. And it’s now official.

Left tackle Terron Armstead has retired, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A third-round pick of the Saints in 2013 out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Armstead spent nine years in New Orleans and three in Miami. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2018.

Armstead started 15 games for the Dolphins in 2024. They’ll now need a new left tackle. Patrick Paul, a second-round pick in 2024, becomes a strong in-house possibility. The Dolphins could also look to beef up the position in the draft.

Armstead was under contract through 2026. The Dolphins could delay processing the retirement until after June 1. That would split the cap charge between the next two seasons, with $7.316 million hitting the books this year and $10.732 million applying to 2026.

Even though Armstead is gone, the guys who remain should take his words to heart. Asked during Super Bowl week about internal claims that the team had been soft, Armstead said this: “I think we need more of an edge, more of an attention to detail and the small things. The word soft makes me cringe. I’ve never been associated with the word so it’s hard to even talk about.”

He’s no longer associated with the Dolphins. So if the concerns about the team being soft remain, they won’t be sticking to him.