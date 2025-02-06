Terron Armstead thinks Dolphins need more of an edge

The word soft has come up in conjunction with the Dolphins on multiple occasions in recent months.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks said the team played that way in a loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving night and former Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott used the same description of the team’s play in a 2023 game. During a Thursday visit to PFT Live, left tackle Terron Armstead avoided using that word to describe the team but he did say that they could stand to be a bit tougher once they get back on the field.

“I think we need more of an edge, more of an attention to detail and the small things,” Armstead said. “The word soft makes me cringe. I’ve never been associated with the word so it’s hard to even talk about. For the direction of the Dolphins — the frustration is we have enough. We feel like we have the talent to go win so when you don’t it’s hard to deal with.”

The Dolphins have not made any major changes to their coaching staff, so the rest of the offseason will be their chance to put the soft stigma to bed once and for all.